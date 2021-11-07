FORT MEADE, Md.- The 348th Field Hospital attends a change of command ceremony at the parade field on July 11, 2021. This time honored tradition is an opportunity for Soldiers to express gratitude for their outgoing commander while extending their welcome to the incoming commander. (Photo by Army Sgt. Sarah Martens)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.11.2021 Date Posted: 07.24.2021 08:22 Photo ID: 6748529 VIRIN: 210711-A-OS326-0005 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 12.68 MB Location: FORT MEADE, MD, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 348th Field Hospital Change of Command [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Sarah Martens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.