    348th Field Hospital Change of Command

    FORT MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2021

    Photo by Spc. Sarah Martens 

    356th Broadcast Operations Detachment

    FORT MEADE, Md.- The 348th Field Hospital attends a change of command ceremony at the parade field on July 11, 2021. This time honored tradition is an opportunity for Soldiers to express gratitude for their outgoing commander while extending their welcome to the incoming commander. (Photo by Army Sgt. Sarah Martens)

    Date Taken: 07.11.2021
    Date Posted: 07.24.2021 08:22
    Photo ID: 6748529
    VIRIN: 210711-A-OS326-0005
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 12.68 MB
    Location: FORT MEADE, MD, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

