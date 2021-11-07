348th Field Hospital Change of Command

FORT Meade, Md.- The outgoing commander, Lt. Col. Noel Kwiatkowski, speaks about his time at the 348th Field Hospital during a change of command ceremony on July 11, 2021. This ceremony signifies the transition of command from Lt. Col. Kwiatkowski to Lt. Col. Michael S. Kauffman. (Photo by Army Sgt. Sarah Martens)

