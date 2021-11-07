FORT Meade, Md.- The outgoing commander, Lt. Col. Noel Kwiatkowski, speaks about his time at the 348th Field Hospital during a change of command ceremony on July 11, 2021. This ceremony signifies the transition of command from Lt. Col. Kwiatkowski to Lt. Col. Michael S. Kauffman. (Photo by Army Sgt. Sarah Martens)
|07.11.2021
|07.24.2021 08:22
|6748527
|210711-A-OS326-0004
|6720x4480
|10.7 MB
|FORT MEADE, MD, US
|1
|0
This work, 348th Field Hospital Change of Command [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Sarah Martens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
