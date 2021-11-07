FORT MEADE, Md.- The First Sergeant of the 348th Field Hospital passes the unit guidon to Lt. Col. Noel Kwiatkowski, the outgoing commander. Passing of the guidon symbolizes the transition of responsibility for the unit, and displays the trust the outgoing commander places in the incoming commander. (Photo by Army Sgt. Sarah Martens)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.11.2021 Date Posted: 07.24.2021 08:22 Photo ID: 6748523 VIRIN: 210711-A-OS326-0001 Resolution: 2712x3661 Size: 1.76 MB Location: FORT MEADE, MD, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 348th Field Hospital Change of Command [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Sarah Martens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.