Celebrity chef, Roy Yamaguchi, provides feedback on three separate dishes created by Airmen and Sailors during an impromptu cooking competition at Hale Aina Dining Facility at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 21, 2021. Yamaguchi provided feedback on how each dish tasted and where improvements can be made to each of the teams. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alan Ricker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.22.2021 Date Posted: 07.23.2021 21:31 Photo ID: 6748209 VIRIN: 210721-F-JA727-0280 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 990.24 KB Location: JBPHH, HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Celebrity chef Roy Yamaguchi visits Hale Aina Dining Facility [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.