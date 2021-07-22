Celebrity chef, Roy Yamaguchi, provides feedback on three separate dishes created by Airmen and Sailors during an impromptu cooking competition at Hale Aina Dining Facility at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 21, 2021. Yamaguchi provided feedback on how each dish tasted and where improvements can be made to each of the teams. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alan Ricker)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2021 21:31
|Photo ID:
|6748209
|VIRIN:
|210721-F-JA727-0280
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|990.24 KB
|Location:
|JBPHH, HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Celebrity chef Roy Yamaguchi visits Hale Aina Dining Facility [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS
