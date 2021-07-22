Celebrity chef Roy Yamaguchi visits Hale Aina Dining Facility

Celebrity chef, Roy Yamaguchi, tastes a sauce created by Staff Sgt. Frankie Hernandez, 65th Airlift Squadron flight attendant, during his visit to the Hale Aina Dining Facility at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 21, 2021. Three teams, combined of Airmen and Sailors, were challenged to present a dish to Yamaguchi within an hour, testing their teamwork and culinary skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alan Ricker)
