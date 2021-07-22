Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Celebrity chef Roy Yamaguchi visits Hale Aina Dining Facility [Image 3 of 4]

    Celebrity chef Roy Yamaguchi visits Hale Aina Dining Facility

    JBPHH, HI, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Alan Ricker 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Celebrity chef, Roy Yamaguchi, tastes a sauce created by Staff Sgt. Frankie Hernandez, 65th Airlift Squadron flight attendant, during his visit to the Hale Aina Dining Facility at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 21, 2021. Three teams, combined of Airmen and Sailors, were challenged to present a dish to Yamaguchi within an hour, testing their teamwork and culinary skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alan Ricker)

    PACAF
    joint base pearl harbor-hickam
    cooking
    hawaii
    15th Wing

