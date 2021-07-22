Celebrity chef Roy Yamaguchi visits Hale Aina Dining Facility

Senior Master Sgt. Jennifer Medeiros, Pacific Air Forces enlisted aid regional manager, speaks with celebrity chef, Roy Yamaguchi, while Staff Sgt. Leslie Frederick, 65th Airlift Squadron flight attendant, prepares a bell pepper at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 21, 2021. Yamaguchi observed culinary skills Airmen and Sailors have acquired during their time in service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alan Ricker)

