Celebrity chef Roy Yamaguchi visits Hale Aina Dining Facility

Celebrity chef, Roy Yamaguchi, instructs Airmen and Sailors during a visit to the Hale Aina Dining Facility on how to correctly prepare sashimi at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 21, 2021. Three culinary teams, each having representatives from the 647th Force Support Squadron, the 65th Airlift Squadron, and the Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, participated in an unofficial cooking competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alan Ricker)

