200905-N-NO905-1005

JAMUL, Calif. (Sept. 5, 2020) Southern California’s Valley Fire ablaze near the residence of Machinist’s Mate 1st Class Chris Miletich. According to local news outlets, the fire erupted for unknown reasons and burned an estimated 17,565 acres over the course of 19 days. (U.S. Navy photo)

Date Taken: 09.05.2020