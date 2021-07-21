Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    210721-N-YG104-1010 [Image 4 of 5]

    210721-N-YG104-1010

    UNITED STATES

    07.21.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Special Warfare Group ONE

    SAN ANTONIO (July 21, 2021) Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy (MCPON) Russell Smith, left, and Machinist’s Mate 1st Class Chris Miletich take a photo during the Non Commissioned Officers Association (NCOA) 57th Annual Conference. Miletich received the 2021 U.S. Navy Military Vanguard Award July 22 for his heroic efforts during Southern California’s Valley Fire in September 2020. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sarah Villegas)

    Date Taken: 07.21.2021
    Date Posted: 07.23.2021 14:32
    Photo ID: 6747626
    VIRIN: 210721-N-YG104-1010
    Resolution: 5885x3677
    Size: 955.8 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    Awards and Medals

    MCPON
    Russell Smith
    Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy
    Military Vanguard Award

