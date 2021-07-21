210721-N-YG104-1010

SAN ANTONIO (July 21, 2021) Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy (MCPON) Russell Smith, left, and Machinist’s Mate 1st Class Chris Miletich take a photo during the Non Commissioned Officers Association (NCOA) 57th Annual Conference. Miletich received the 2021 U.S. Navy Military Vanguard Award July 22 for his heroic efforts during Southern California’s Valley Fire in September 2020. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sarah Villegas)
