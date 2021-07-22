210722-N-NO905-1004

SAN ANTONIO (July 22, 2021) Machinist’s Mate 1st Class Chris Miletich, second from the left, receives the 2021 U.S. Navy Military Vanguard Award during the Non Commissioned Officers Association (NCOA) 57th Annual Conference. Miletich received the award for his heroic efforts during Southern California’s Valley Fire in September 2020. (U.S. Navy photo)

