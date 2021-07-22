210722-N-NO905-1004

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    07.22.2021

    Naval Special Warfare Group ONE

    SAN ANTONIO (July 22, 2021) Machinist’s Mate 1st Class Chris Miletich, second from the left, receives the 2021 U.S. Navy Military Vanguard Award during the Non Commissioned Officers Association (NCOA) 57th Annual Conference. Miletich received the award for his heroic efforts during Southern California’s Valley Fire in September 2020. (U.S. Navy photo)

    Date Taken: 07.22.2021
    Location: US
