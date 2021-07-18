210718-N-XW558-1002

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    07.18.2021

    Naval Special Warfare Group ONE

    JAMUL, Calif. (July 18, 2021) Machinist’s Mate 1st Class Chris Miletich, right, and family members pose for a photo outside their residence in Jamul, Calif. Miletich received the 2021 U.S. Navy Military Vanguard Award July 22 for his heroic efforts during Southern California’s Valley Fire in September 2020. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Alex Smedegard)

    Date Taken: 07.18.2021
