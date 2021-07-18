210718-N-XW558-1002

JAMUL, Calif. (July 18, 2021) Machinist’s Mate 1st Class Chris Miletich, right, and family members pose for a photo outside their residence in Jamul, Calif. Miletich received the 2021 U.S. Navy Military Vanguard Award July 22 for his heroic efforts during Southern California’s Valley Fire in September 2020. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Alex Smedegard)

