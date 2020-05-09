200905-N-NO905-1003

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    09.05.2020

    Naval Special Warfare Group ONE

    JAMUL, Calif. (Sept. 5, 2020) A local resident, and neighbor of Machinist’s Mate 1st Class Chris Miletich, extinguishes flames during Southern California’s Valley Fire. Miletich and his neighbor were part of a group of 20 volunteers that led firefighting efforts in the community which directly prevented 10 homes from being destroyed. (U.S. Navy photo)

    Date Taken: 09.05.2020
