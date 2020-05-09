JAMUL, Calif. (Sept. 5, 2020) A local resident, and neighbor of Machinist’s Mate 1st Class Chris Miletich, extinguishes flames during Southern California’s Valley Fire. Miletich and his neighbor were part of a group of 20 volunteers that led firefighting efforts in the community which directly prevented 10 homes from being destroyed. (U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2021 14:32
|Photo ID:
|6747623
|VIRIN:
|200905-N-NO905-1003
|Resolution:
|3228x2421
|Size:
|719.19 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 200905-N-NO905-1003 [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT