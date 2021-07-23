KINGS BAY, Ga. (July 23, 2021) Capt. Jeff Lamphear outgoing commanding officer, Trident Training Facility Kings Bay, speaks to distinguished guests, family and staff during the change of command ceremony held at the chapel onboard Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Georgia. Capt. Ryan Heilman relieved Lamphear as commanding officer. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ashley Berumen (Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.23.2021 Date Posted: 07.23.2021 14:20 Photo ID: 6747608 VIRIN: 210723-N-IS980-030 Resolution: 5305x3789 Size: 713.62 KB Location: GA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Trident Training Facility Kings Bay Holds Change of Command [Image 8 of 8], by LT Stuart Phillips, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.