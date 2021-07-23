Trident Training Facility Kings Bay Holds Change of Command

Trident Training Facility (TTF) Kings Bay held a change of command onboard Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Georgia, July 23.



Capt. Ryan Heilman relieved Capt. Jeff Lamphear as TTF’s commanding officer in a ceremony held at the base chapel. Rear Adm. John Spencer, commander, Submarine Group Ten, was the guest speaker.



“Jeff’s work was essential in continuing training and maintaining fleet readiness through multiple unplanned events, including a hurricane evacuation and the COVID pandemic,” said Spencer. “His team succeeded in maintaining a full training load throughout the pandemic, ensuring that we had 100% crew readiness for deployments and mission success.”



Lamphear, from Livonia, Michigan, graduated from University of Wisconsin-Madison with a Bachelor of Science in engineering mechanics. He earned his commission through the Nuclear Enlisted Commissioning Program. During his speech, Lamphear highlighted the hard work and accomplishments of his crew.



“The best part of my job was working with all of you,” said Lamphear. “TTF accomplishes a useful and fulfilling mission maintaining operational readiness and building effective warfighting teams. We are integral to the crews’ readiness to effectively execute their missions in peace and wartime. The team here at TTF not only handled an increased student load, but you made the process more efficient. On top of that, you provided uninterrupted instruction during a pandemic.”



Under his command, Lamphear oversaw the first expansion of TTF in more than 30 years with the construction of the Submarine Bridge Trainer. He also improved Strategic Weapons Training courses and contributed to the readiness of 16 submarine crews and new accession students.



The incoming officer, Heilman, takes command after serving at Submarine Squadron 17 in Bangor, Washington, as one of two post-command deputy commanders.



“It’s a tremendous boon to receive command from such a brilliant submariner as Capt. Jeff Lamphear,” said Heilman. “Sir Isaac Newton said, ‘If I had seen further, it is by standing on the shoulders of giants.’ Your work here is done, but your efforts built the foundation of our future, allowing us to see further and accomplish more – thank you.”



The Trident Training Facility Kings Bay mission is to train officers and enlisted personnel in the necessary knowledge and skills required to build competence and proficiency in operating and maintaining the Trident submarine and all associated systems.



Lamphear will report to Miami University in Oxford, Ohio as the commanding officer of the Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps program for his next assignment.



Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay is homeport to all East Coast Ohio-class submarines.



