Trident Training Facility Kings Bay Holds Change of Command

    GA, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ashley Berumen 

    Commander, Submarine Group Ten

    210723-N-IS980-008

    KINGS BAY, Ga. (July 23, 2021)

    Rear Adm. John Spencer, commander, Submarine Group Ten, salutes the sideboys during a change of command ceremony held at the chapel onboard Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Georgia. Capt. Ryan Heilman relieved Capt. Jeff Lamphear as commanding officer of Trident Training Facility Kings Bay. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ashley Berumen (Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2021
    Date Posted: 07.23.2021 14:19
    Photo ID: 6747604
    VIRIN: 210723-N-IS980-008
    Location: GA, US
    Submarine Force
    Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay
    Submarine Group Ten
    Trident Training Facility Kings Bay

