210723-N-IS980-019



KINGS BAY, Ga. (July 23, 2021)



Rear Adm. John Spencer, commander, Submarine Group Ten, speaks to distinguished guests, family and crew during the Trident Training Facility Kings Bay change of command ceremony held at the chapel onboard Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Georgia. Capt. Ryan Heilman relieved Capt. Jeff Lamphear as commanding officer. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ashley Berumen (Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.23.2021 Date Posted: 07.23.2021 14:19 Photo ID: 6747605 VIRIN: 210723-N-IS980-019 Resolution: 5803x4145 Size: 3.37 MB Location: GA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Trident Training Facility Kings Bay Holds Change of Command [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Ashley Berumen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.