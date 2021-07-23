Trident Training Facility Kings Bay Holds Change of Command

KINGS BAY, Ga. (July 23, 2021)

Capt. Jeff Lamphear outgoing commanding officer, Trident Training Facility Kings Bay, looks on as Rear Adm. John Spencer, commander, Submarine Group Ten, speaks to distinguished guests, family and crew during the change of command ceremony held at the chapel onboard Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Georgia. Capt. Ryan Heilman relieved Lamphear as commanding officer. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ashley Berumen (Released)

