U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) Airman Recruit Jakob Castaneda, right, from Riverside, California, and U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswains Mate (Equipment) Airman Apprentice Ronnie Robles from Norwalk, Connecticut, remove grates aboard the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), in Newport News, Virginia, July 22, 2021. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard working alongside NNS, NAVSEA and contractors conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul as part of the mission to deliver the warship back in the fight, on time and on budget, to resume its duty of defending the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Julia Johnson)

