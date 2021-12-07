The aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) sits in dry dock as the sun sets, in Newport News, Virginia, July, 13, 2021. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard working alongside NNS, NAVSEA and contractors conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul as part of the mission to deliver the warship back in the fight, on time and on budget, to resume its duty of defending the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Crayton Agnew)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.12.2021 Date Posted: 07.23.2021 11:19 Photo ID: 6747238 VIRIN: 210712-N-DN159-0010 Resolution: 6083x4060 Size: 746.53 KB Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, sunset [Image 14 of 14], by PO3 Crayton Agnew, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.