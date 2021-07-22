Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    bravo zulu [Image 12 of 14]

    bravo zulu

    NEWPORT NEWS, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Andrew Taylor 

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

    U.S. Navy Capt. Cassidy Norman, left, the commanding officer of the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), presents a commanding officer’s coin to Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Michael Rhodes, from LOCATION, on the floating accommodation facility, in Newport News, Virginia, July 22, 2021. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard working alongside NNS, NAVSEA and contractors conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul as part of the mission to deliver the warship back in the fight, on time and on budget, to resume its duty of defending the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Andrew Taylor)

    Date Taken: 07.22.2021
    Date Posted: 07.23.2021 11:19
    Photo ID: 6747245
    VIRIN: 210722-N-LV363-0029
    Resolution: 4768x3182
    Size: 1.16 MB
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US 
    CVN 74
    USS John C. Stennis
    RCOH

