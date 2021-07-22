U.S. Navy Capt. Cassidy Norman, left, the commanding officer of the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), presents a commanding officer’s coin to Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Michael Rhodes, from LOCATION, on the floating accommodation facility, in Newport News, Virginia, July 22, 2021. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard working alongside NNS, NAVSEA and contractors conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul as part of the mission to deliver the warship back in the fight, on time and on budget, to resume its duty of defending the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Andrew Taylor)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.22.2021 Date Posted: 07.23.2021 11:19 Photo ID: 6747245 VIRIN: 210722-N-LV363-0029 Resolution: 4768x3182 Size: 1.16 MB Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, bravo zulu [Image 14 of 14], by PO3 Andrew Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.