    sunset [Image 7 of 14]

    sunset

    NEWPORT NEWS, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2021

    Photo by Seaman Sarah Mead 

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

    The aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) sits in dry dock as the sun sets, in Newport News, Virginia, July, 14, 2021. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard working alongside NNS, NAVSEA and contractors conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul as part of the mission to deliver the warship back in the fight, on time and on budget, to resume its duty of defending the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sarah Mead)

    Date Taken: 07.14.2021
    Date Posted: 07.23.2021 11:19
    Photo ID: 6747240
    VIRIN: 210715-N-EQ052-1016
    Resolution: 2488x3483
    Size: 704.81 KB
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, sunset [Image 14 of 14], by SN Sarah Mead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    underway
    CVN 74
    USS John C. Stennis
    RCOH
    Newport News Shipyard
    NNS

