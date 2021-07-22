bravo zulu

U.S. Navy Capt. Cassidy Norman, left, the commanding officer of the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), congratulates Sailors assigned to John C. Stennis for their successful efforts working in weapons department operating and manning elevators to assist Newport News Shipbuilding contractors during the ship’s Refueling and Complex Overhaul (RCOH) period at Newport News Shipyard, in Newport News, Virginia, July 22, 2021. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard working alongside NNS, NAVSEA and contractors conducting RCOH as part of the mission to deliver the warship back in the fight, on time and on budget, to resume its duty of defending the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Andrew Taylor)

Date Taken: 07.22.2021