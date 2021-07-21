Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2CR, Field Artillery Squadron training exercise [Image 14 of 18]

    2CR, Field Artillery Squadron training exercise

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    07.21.2021

    Photo by Gertrud Zach 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers with Cobra Battery, Field Artillery Squadron, 2d Cavalry Regiment, relocate a M777 Howitzer during the squadron’s training exercise at the 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, July 21, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Gertrud Zach)

    Date Taken: 07.21.2021
    Date Posted: 07.23.2021 09:40
    Photo ID: 6747130
    VIRIN: 210721-A-HE359-0399
    Resolution: 5083x3389
    Size: 8.62 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2CR, Field Artillery Squadron training exercise [Image 18 of 18], by Gertrud Zach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

