U.S. Soldiers with Bulldog Battery, Field Artillery Squadron, 2d Cavalry Regiment, apply first aid to a simulated casualty during the squadron’s training exercise at the 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, July 21, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Gertrud Zach)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2021 09:40
|Photo ID:
|6747126
|VIRIN:
|210721-A-HE359-0312
|Resolution:
|7534x5022
|Size:
|13.99 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2CR, Field Artillery Squadron training exercise [Image 18 of 18], by Gertrud Zach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
