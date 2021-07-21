Kevin Payne, foreground, a Visual Information Specialist with Training Support Activity Europe, videotapes an instruction on combat first care for U.S. Soldiers with Bulldog Battery, Field Artillery Squadron, 2d Cavalry Regiment during mission downtime at 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, July 21, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Gertrud Zach)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.21.2021 Date Posted: 07.23.2021 09:39 Photo ID: 6747125 VIRIN: 210721-A-HE359-0296 Resolution: 8029x5353 Size: 21.36 MB Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2CR, Field Artillery Squadron training exercise [Image 18 of 18], by Gertrud Zach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.