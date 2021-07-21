2CR, Field Artillery Squadron training exercise

U.S. Army Spc. Dylan Baker with Bulldog Battery, Field Artillery Squadron, 2d Cavalry Regiment notes information to transmit a 9-line MEDEVAC request for a simulated casualty during the squadron’s training exercise at the 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, July 21, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Gertrud Zach)

