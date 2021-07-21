U.S. Army Sgt. Eric Wright with Cobra Battery, Field Artillery Squadron, 2d Cavalry Regiment, communicates via radio during the squadron’s training exercise at the 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, July 21, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Gertrud Zach)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2021 09:40
|Photo ID:
|6747129
|VIRIN:
|210721-A-HE359-0338
|Resolution:
|6988x4659
|Size:
|15.18 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2CR, Field Artillery Squadron training exercise [Image 18 of 18], by Gertrud Zach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
