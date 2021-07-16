Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A ruck of remembrance [Image 5 of 6]

    A ruck of remembrance

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    07.16.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Lt. Col. Eric Palicia (left), United States Army Europe and Africa deputy facilities and construction chief, stands next to his brother U.S. Air Force Maj. Noah Palicia (right), 86th Airlift Wing Commander’s Action Group chief, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 16, 2021. The brothers were the first to finish the 6th Annual Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force Paul Airey Memorial Ruck with a time of 45 minutes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2021
    Date Posted: 07.23.2021 02:05
    Photo ID: 6746778
    VIRIN: 210716-F-JM042-1162
    Resolution: 4596x4024
    Size: 2.27 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A ruck of remembrance [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Thomas Karol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    A ruck of remembrance
    A ruck of remembrance
    A ruck of remembrance
    A ruck of remembrance
    A ruck of remembrance
    A ruck of remembrance

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Germany
    86th Airlift Wing
    Ramstein Air Base
    United States Air Force
    86 AW
    RAB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT