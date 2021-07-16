A ruck of remembrance

Lt. Col. Eric Palicia (left), United States Army Europe and Africa deputy facilities and construction chief, stands next to his brother U.S. Air Force Maj. Noah Palicia (right), 86th Airlift Wing Commander’s Action Group chief, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 16, 2021. The brothers were the first to finish the 6th Annual Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force Paul Airey Memorial Ruck with a time of 45 minutes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

