U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 786th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Flight, hold up a flag during the 6th Annual Chief Master Sgt. Of the Air Force Paul Airey Memorial Ruck at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 16, 2021. More than 100 Airmen, civilians and family members participated in the ruck to remember Airey for his resiliency during his time as a Prisoner of War and his dedication to the Airmen of the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2021 02:04
|Photo ID:
|6746780
|VIRIN:
|210716-F-JM042-1182
|Resolution:
|5304x4024
|Size:
|3.36 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A ruck of remembrance [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Thomas Karol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
