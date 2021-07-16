A ruck of remembrance

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 786th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Flight, hold up a flag during the 6th Annual Chief Master Sgt. Of the Air Force Paul Airey Memorial Ruck at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 16, 2021. More than 100 Airmen, civilians and family members participated in the ruck to remember Airey for his resiliency during his time as a Prisoner of War and his dedication to the Airmen of the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

