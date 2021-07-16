A ruck of remembrance

U.S. Air Force Airmen participate in a ruck march at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 16, 2021. Ramstein hosted the 6th Annual Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force Paul Airey Memorial Ruck to remember Airey and his 30 years of dedicated service to the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

