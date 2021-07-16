Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A ruck of remembrance [Image 2 of 6]

    A ruck of remembrance

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    07.16.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen participate in a ruck march at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 16, 2021. Ramstein hosted the 6th Annual Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force Paul Airey Memorial Ruck to remember Airey and his 30 years of dedicated service to the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A ruck of remembrance [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Thomas Karol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Germany
    86th Airlift Wing
    Ramstein Air Base
    United States Air Force
    86 AW
    RAB

