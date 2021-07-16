A ruck of remembrance

Cadets from the German Luftwaffe participate in the 6th Annual Chief Master Sgt. Of the Air Force Paul Airey Memorial Ruck at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 16, 2021. The cadets visited Ramstein to build partnerships and expand their knowledge of U.S. Air Force aircraft as well as their own. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

