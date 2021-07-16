U.S. Air Force Airmen, assigned to the 693rd Intelligence Support Squadron, hold a banner during the 6th Annual Chief Master Sgt. Of the Air Force Paul Airey Memorial Ruck at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 16, 2021. Airey flew with the 485th Bombardment Group During World War II and was captured after being shot down and spent the rest of the conflict as a prisoner of war. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.16.2021 Date Posted: 07.23.2021 02:05 Photo ID: 6746777 VIRIN: 210716-F-JM042-1152 Resolution: 6048x3604 Size: 2.47 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A ruck of remembrance [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Thomas Karol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.