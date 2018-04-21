28th AMXS prepares for Combat Raider

Staff Sgt. Logan Barnett, a 28th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron offensive avionics systems technician, secures a panel on a B-1B Lancer during Combat Raider 21 at Ellsworth Air ForceBase, S.D., July 21, 2021. The B-1 can rapidly deliver massive quantities of precision and non-precision weapons against any adversary, anywhere, anytime. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Hannah Malone)

