28th AMXS prepares for Combat Raider

Airman 1st Class McLain Huff, an instrument and flight controls apprentice, and Airman 1st Class Jarren Jennings, an offensive avionics systems technician, from the 28th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, initialize the flight data recorder for a B-1B Lancer during Combat Raider 21 at Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., July 21, 2021. Combat Raider 21 prepares Airmen for future threats through experience in realistic combat scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Hannah Malone)

