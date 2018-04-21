Airmen from the 28th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron perform pre-flight maintenance on a B-1B Lancer in preparation for exercise Combat Raider 21 at Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., July 21, 2021. The B-1 carries the largest conventional payload of both guided and unguided weapons in the Air Force inventory. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Hannah Malone)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2018
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2021 19:53
|Photo ID:
|6746506
|VIRIN:
|210722-F-GF466-077
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|6.97 MB
|Location:
|ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SD, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|3
This work, 28th AMXS prepares for Combat Raider [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Hannah Malone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT