    28th AMXS prepares for Combat Raider [Image 7 of 8]

    28th AMXS prepares for Combat Raider

    ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SD, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2018

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Hannah Malone 

    28th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 28th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron perform pre-flight maintenance on a B-1B Lancer in preparation for exercise Combat Raider 21 at Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., July 21, 2021. The B-1 carries the largest conventional payload of both guided and unguided weapons in the Air Force inventory. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Hannah Malone)

    Date Taken: 04.21.2018
    Date Posted: 07.22.2021 19:53
    Photo ID: 6746506
    VIRIN: 210722-F-GF466-077
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 6.97 MB
    Location: ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SD, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 28th AMXS prepares for Combat Raider [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Hannah Malone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ellsworth AFB
    CombatRaider21
    Raider Country

