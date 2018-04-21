28th AMXS prepares for Combat Raider

Airmen from the 28th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron perform pre-flight maintenance on a B-1B Lancer in preparation for exercise Combat Raider 21 at Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., July 21, 2021. The B-1 carries the largest conventional payload of both guided and unguided weapons in the Air Force inventory. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Hannah Malone)

Date Taken: 04.21.2018 Date Posted: 07.22.2021 Location: ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SD, US