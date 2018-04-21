Senior Airman Oscar Rodriguez, a 28th Aircraft Maintenance hydraulics journeyman, services a hydraulics system during Combat Raider 21 at Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., July 21, 2021. Combat Raider 21 is designed to train Airmen in realistic scenarios that support a full range of operations against modern threats and replicate today’s contingency operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Hannah Malone)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2018
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2021 19:53
|Photo ID:
|6746504
|VIRIN:
|210722-F-GF466-089
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|5.52 MB
|Location:
|ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SD, US
Web Views:
|3
Downloads:
|3
This work, 28th AMXS prepares for Combat Raider [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Hannah Malone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
