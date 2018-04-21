28th AMXS prepares for Combat Raider

Senior Airman Garrett Scott, a 28th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron offensive avionics technician, provides training on radar systems of a B-1B Lancer during Combat Raider 21 at Ellsworth Air Force Base S.D., Julye 21, 2021. Combat Raider allows Airmen to demonstrate the capability and reach of our aircraft while keeping aircrew and supporting units proficient for combat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Hannah Malone)

