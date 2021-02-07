Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hopeful in the face of uncertainty : A true story of resilience [Image 4 of 4]

    Hopeful in the face of uncertainty : A true story of resilience

    BARKSDALE AFB, LA, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan Ramos 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Eleazar Hernandez, 2nd Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment journeyman, receives a morale gift after his final chemotherapy treatment at the CHRISTUS Health Shreveport-Bossier medical center, Louisiana, July 2, 2021. Hernandez fought cancer for 6 months before entering remission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan E. Ramos)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2021
    Date Posted: 07.22.2021 17:18
    Photo ID: 6746210
    VIRIN: 210702-F-RZ678-1040
    Resolution: 5834x3882
    Size: 13.59 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AFB, LA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hopeful in the face of uncertainty : A true story of resilience [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Jonathan Ramos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Louisiana
    resiliency
    Barksdale
    2nd Bomb Wing
    Team Barksdale
    2nd BW

