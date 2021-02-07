Date Taken: 07.02.2021 Date Posted: 07.22.2021 17:18 Photo ID: 6746210 VIRIN: 210702-F-RZ678-1040 Resolution: 5834x3882 Size: 13.59 MB Location: BARKSDALE AFB, LA, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Hopeful in the face of uncertainty : A true story of resilience [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Jonathan Ramos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.