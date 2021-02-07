Hopeful in the face of uncertainty : A true story of resilience

Senior Airman Eleazar Hernandez, 2nd Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment journeyman, rings a bell after his final chemotherapy treatment at the CHRISTUS Health Shreveport-Bossier medical center, Louisiana, July 2, 2021. The bell signals the end of chemotherapy treatment and a warm tradition among cancer patients completing radiation treatments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan E. Ramos)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2021 17:17
|Photo ID:
|6746208
|VIRIN:
|210702-F-RZ678-1027
|Resolution:
|5802x3264
|Size:
|9.35 MB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AFB, LA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
