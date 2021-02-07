Hopeful in the face of uncertainty : A true story of resilience

Senior Airman Eleazar Hernandez, 2nd Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment journeyman, hugs his spouse after his final chemotherapy treatment at the CHRISTUS Health Shreveport-Bossier medical center, Louisiana, July 2, 2021. Hernandez fought cancer for 6 months before entering remission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan E. Ramos)
