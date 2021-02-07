Hopeful in the face of uncertainty : A true story of resilience

Senior Airman Eleazar Hernandez, 2nd Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment journeyman, is applauded by medical professionals after his final chemotherapy treatment at the CHRISTUS Health Shreveport-Bossier medical center, Louisiana, July 2, 2021. Hernandez had Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a cancer of the lymphatic system and part of the immune system. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan E. Ramos)

Date Taken: 07.02.2021