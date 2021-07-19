Privates First Class Dallen Galvez, left, and Victor Rowell, assigned to 326th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), secure a vehicle filled with debris for a trip to the landfill July 19 during the demolition of Building 873.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.19.2021 Date Posted: 07.22.2021 16:51 Photo ID: 6746130 VIRIN: 210723-A-N1234-007 Resolution: 1769x1172 Size: 249.93 KB Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sapper Eagles join DPW to remove Fort Campbell World War II wood [Image 5 of 5], by Ethan Steinquest, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.