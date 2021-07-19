First Lieutenant Robert Dietrich III, 326th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), uses a hydraulic seeder to prevent dust buildup, July 19, as Fort Campbell Directorate of Public Works Roads and Grounds employees work to demolish the vacated Building 873.
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2021 16:51
|Photo ID:
|6746126
|VIRIN:
|210723-A-N1234-003
|Resolution:
|1769x1172
|Size:
|371.01 KB
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sapper Eagles join DPW to remove Fort Campbell World War II wood [Image 5 of 5], by Ethan Steinquest, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Sapper Eagles join DPW to remove Fort Campbell World War II wood
LEAVE A COMMENT