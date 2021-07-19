Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sapper Eagles join DPW to remove Fort Campbell World War II wood [Image 4 of 5]

    Sapper Eagles join DPW to remove Fort Campbell World War II wood

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2021

    Photo by Ethan Steinquest 

    Fort Campbell Public Affairs Office

    Corporal Abraham Ruiz, left, and Spc. Vyshaun Robinson, both assigned to 326th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), collect a load of debris July 19 from Building 873 during a demolition project. The debris will go to the landfill.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2021
    Date Posted: 07.22.2021 16:51
    Photo ID: 6746129
    VIRIN: 210723-A-N1234-006
    Resolution: 1769x1172
    Size: 342.36 KB
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sapper Eagles join DPW to remove Fort Campbell World War II wood [Image 5 of 5], by Ethan Steinquest, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sapper Eagles join DPW to remove Fort Campbell World War II wood
    Sapper Eagles join DPW to remove Fort Campbell World War II wood
    Sapper Eagles join DPW to remove Fort Campbell World War II wood
    Sapper Eagles join DPW to remove Fort Campbell World War II wood
    Sapper Eagles join DPW to remove Fort Campbell World War II wood

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Sapper Eagles join DPW to remove Fort Campbell World War II wood

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Campbell
    101st Airborne Division
    demolition
    World War II wood

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT