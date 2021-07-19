Matt Trimborn, engineering equipment operator, Fort Campbell Directorate of Public Works, helps demolish the vacant Building 873, July 19. The World War II-era structure was originally built in 1942 and had become a safety hazard with inefficient energy systems.
Date Taken:
|07.19.2021
Date Posted:
|07.22.2021 16:51
Photo ID:
|6746127
VIRIN:
|210723-A-N1234-004
Resolution:
|1769x1172
Size:
|374.35 KB
Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
Sapper Eagles join DPW to remove Fort Campbell World War II wood
