21st MDG exceeds standards during exercise

PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. – Airmen from the 21st Medical Group learn how to decontaminate patients before the In-Place Patient Decontamination exercise at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, July 9, 2021. The 21st MDG Airmen trained for three days prior to the exercise on identifying different types of medical threats, how to properly set up the decontamination tent, and properly setting up and using equipment effectively. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlin Castillo)

