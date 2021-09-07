PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. – Airmen from the 21st Medical Group pack up the decontamination tent after the In-Place Patient Decontamination exercise at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, July 9, 2021. The Air Force standard for this exercise is to have the decontamination tent mission capable within 15 minutes and fully operational within 20. The 18 person team surpassed both requirements by becoming mission capable within 7 minutes and fully operational in 16 minutes. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlin Castillo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.09.2021 Date Posted: 07.22.2021 10:46 Photo ID: 6745056 VIRIN: 211207-F-CN389-1011 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 12.56 MB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 21st MDG exceeds standards during exercise [Image 8 of 8], by Amn Kaitlin Castillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.