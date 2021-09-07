Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    21st MDG exceeds standards during exercise [Image 7 of 8]

    21st MDG exceeds standards during exercise

    UNITED STATES

    07.09.2021

    Photo by Airman Kaitlin Castillo 

    Peterson - Schriever Garrison

    PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. – Airmen from the 21st Medical Group pack up the decontamination tent after the In-Place Patient Decontamination exercise at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, July 9, 2021. The Air Force standard for this exercise is to have the decontamination tent mission capable within 15 minutes and fully operational within 20. The 18 person team surpassed both requirements by becoming mission capable within 7 minutes and fully operational in 16 minutes. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlin Castillo)

    Date Taken: 07.09.2021
    Date Posted: 07.22.2021 10:46
    Photo ID: 6745056
    VIRIN: 211207-F-CN389-1011
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 21st MDG exceeds standards during exercise [Image 8 of 8], by Amn Kaitlin Castillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

