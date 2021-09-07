PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. – 21st Medical Group Airmen decontaminate a patient during the In-Place Patient Decontamination exercise at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, July 9, 2021. During the exercise, the team decontaminated four patients. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlin Castillo)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2021 10:45
|Photo ID:
|6745054
|VIRIN:
|211207-F-CN389-1026
|Resolution:
|6006x3751
|Size:
|12.08 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 21st MDG exceeds standards during exercise [Image 8 of 8], by Amn Kaitlin Castillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT