PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. – Airmen from the 21st Medical Group prepare for the In-Place Patient Decontamination exercise at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, July 9, 2021. During a real word event, the IPPD team’s primary mission is to decontaminate patients and provide them with the necessary care they need to survive. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlin Castillo)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2021 10:45
|Photo ID:
|6745055
|VIRIN:
|211207-F-CN389-1003
|Resolution:
|5784x3937
|Size:
|12.32 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 21st MDG exceeds standards during exercise [Image 8 of 8], by Amn Kaitlin Castillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT