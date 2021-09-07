PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. – Airmen from the 21st Medical Group prepare for the In-Place Patient Decontamination exercise at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, July 9, 2021. During a real word event, the IPPD team’s primary mission is to decontaminate patients and provide them with the necessary care they need to survive. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlin Castillo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.09.2021 Date Posted: 07.22.2021 10:45 Photo ID: 6745055 VIRIN: 211207-F-CN389-1003 Resolution: 5784x3937 Size: 12.32 MB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 21st MDG exceeds standards during exercise [Image 8 of 8], by Amn Kaitlin Castillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.