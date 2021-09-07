21st MDG exceeds standards during exercise

PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. – Airmen from the 21st Medical Group help each other put on powered air purifying respirator suits during the In-Place Patient Decontamination exercise at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, July 9, 2021. The PAPR suits are used to safeguard the Airmen against contaminants. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlin Castillo)

